Olean Police
- Monday, 7:35 a.m., Robert E. Fredenberg, 38, of 5 Edwards Court, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Fredenburg was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- DELEVAN — Devon Sweet, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 3:39 p.m. April 11 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Delevan Elementary School, during which he allegedly violated an order of protection. Sweet was released on his own recognizance.
- COLDSPRING — Jason L. Nichols, 41, of Cold Spring, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Nichols was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.
- PERRYSBURG — Stacy M. Balsano, 37, of Machias, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued out of Wyoming County Family Court. Balsano was transferred to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.
- GREAT VALLEY — Alissa M. Potter, 29, of Great Valley, was charged at 12:10 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; driving on the right side of the roadway and inadequate lights, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Potter was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Zoe M. Gross, 20, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:24 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; speeding and failure to obey a traffic control device, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 219. Gross was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Tiequan J. Nobles, 24, of Olean, was charged at 11:45 a.m. Sunday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 15. Nobles’ status was not reported.
- OLEAN — Michael A. Mesler, 52, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 10:07 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors. Mesler was released with an appearance ticket.