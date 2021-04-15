Police report image

GOWANDA — A Gowanda man faces several charges following a reported pursuit and alleged vehicle theft, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Donald J. Pfaffenbach, 39, of 10281 Broadway Road, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Saturday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, class E felonies; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; resisting arrest, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an incident during which Pfaffenbach allegedly stole a motor vehicle and led deputies in a pursuit.

Pfaffenbach was processed and released with tickets to appear in Dayton Town Court at a later date.

No further information was available Wednesday night.

Olean Police

  • Monday, 4:47 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South First streets. A vehicle operated by Caleb R. Gill, 18, of 335 Laurel Ave., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Christopher L. Neverette, 20, of Central Square, which was slowed in traffic. Gill was subsequently cited for inadequate brakes, an infraction.
  • Tuesday, 6:34 p.m., Vajean A. Nosie, 36, of 65 Division St., Salamanca, was arrested as a fugitive without a warrant. Nosie was allegedly identified as a parole violator out of Arizona with full extradition.
  • Wednesday, 5:51 p.m., Jocellyn R. Rainey, 24, of 110 W. Riverside Drive, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Rainey was held pending arraignment.

Wellsville Police

  • Tuesday, no time provided, David P. Metcalf, 35, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported on Seneca Street. Metcalf was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

  • ELLICOTTVILLE — James F. Wilcox, 34, of Warsaw, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. April 4 on a warrant issued out of North Tonawanda Court. Wilcox was transferred to the North Tonawanda Police Department.
  • FRANKLINVILLE — Dennis F. Dibble Jr., 46, of 3052 Bakerstand Road, Franklinville, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. April 8 on a warrant issued out of Franklinville Town Court following a traffic stop on North Main Street. Dibble is due back in court at a later date.
  • SOUTH VALLEY — Jeffery E. Ventry, 60, of Sanborn, was charged at 4:53 p.m. April 8 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and moved from lane unsafely, infraction. The charges stem from a motor vehicle accident reported on Guernsey Hollow Road. Ventry was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
  • LITTLE VALLEY — Ronald J. Szafranski, 27, of 11728 Main St., Perrysburg, turned himself in at 1:15 p.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Szafranski was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail pending arraignment.
  • SALAMANCA — David Koch, 33, of 708 Washington St., Olean, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Koch was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held without bail pending arraignment.
  • SALAMANCA — Danay M. Marsh, 26, of 3829 Killbuck Road, Killbuck, was charged at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation into a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wildwood Avenue. Marsh was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date

New York State Police

  • ASHFORD

— A on

  • e-vehicle accident was reported at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday on Thornwood Drive near Route 240. Dana M. Hansen, 39, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • BELMONT

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday on Willets Avenue near Whitney Avenue. Ronny M. Carlin Jr., 34, of Belmont, and Randy Allen Becker, 62, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...