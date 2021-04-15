GOWANDA — A Gowanda man faces several charges following a reported pursuit and alleged vehicle theft, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
Donald J. Pfaffenbach, 39, of 10281 Broadway Road, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Saturday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, class E felonies; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; resisting arrest, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an incident during which Pfaffenbach allegedly stole a motor vehicle and led deputies in a pursuit.
Pfaffenbach was processed and released with tickets to appear in Dayton Town Court at a later date.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Monday, 4:47 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South First streets. A vehicle operated by Caleb R. Gill, 18, of 335 Laurel Ave., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Christopher L. Neverette, 20, of Central Square, which was slowed in traffic. Gill was subsequently cited for inadequate brakes, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 6:34 p.m., Vajean A. Nosie, 36, of 65 Division St., Salamanca, was arrested as a fugitive without a warrant. Nosie was allegedly identified as a parole violator out of Arizona with full extradition.
- Wednesday, 5:51 p.m., Jocellyn R. Rainey, 24, of 110 W. Riverside Drive, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Rainey was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, David P. Metcalf, 35, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported on Seneca Street. Metcalf was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — James F. Wilcox, 34, of Warsaw, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. April 4 on a warrant issued out of North Tonawanda Court. Wilcox was transferred to the North Tonawanda Police Department.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Dennis F. Dibble Jr., 46, of 3052 Bakerstand Road, Franklinville, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. April 8 on a warrant issued out of Franklinville Town Court following a traffic stop on North Main Street. Dibble is due back in court at a later date.
- SOUTH VALLEY — Jeffery E. Ventry, 60, of Sanborn, was charged at 4:53 p.m. April 8 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and moved from lane unsafely, infraction. The charges stem from a motor vehicle accident reported on Guernsey Hollow Road. Ventry was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Ronald J. Szafranski, 27, of 11728 Main St., Perrysburg, turned himself in at 1:15 p.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Szafranski was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail pending arraignment.
- SALAMANCA — David Koch, 33, of 708 Washington St., Olean, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Koch was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held without bail pending arraignment.
- SALAMANCA — Danay M. Marsh, 26, of 3829 Killbuck Road, Killbuck, was charged at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation into a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wildwood Avenue. Marsh was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date
New York State Police
- ASHFORD
- e-vehicle accident was reported at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday on Thornwood Drive near Route 240. Dana M. Hansen, 39, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT