Olean Police
- Monday, 2:20 a.m., Thomas W. Edwards, 43, of 908 S. Union St., was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; unregistered vehicle and no head lights, infractions. Edwards was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 3:34 p.m., Samantha L. Rote, 30, of 128 S. 10th St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Rote was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Andrea R. Hall, 54, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny and second-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported in February on East Fassett Street. Hall was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, no time provided, Nicholas J. Lauro, 40, of Shirley, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. The charge stems from an alleged vehicle theft reported April 10 in the parking lot of Jones Memorial Hospital. Lauro was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:35 p.m. Monday on Route 219 near Ahrens Road. Brett Geoffrey Chiodo, 20, of Hamburg, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday on Laidlaw Road near Elton Road. An 18-year-old woman was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:51 p.m. Monday on Route 98 near Bennett Road. Matthew J. Schmidt, 33, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Kelley M. Gadra, 51, of Franklinville, was charged at 6:33 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. Gadra was reported held.
- BURNS — Terri L. Timothy, 48, of Canaseraga, was charged at 7:08 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Timothy’s status was not reported.
- PORTVILLE — Jessie M. Kuhn, 29, of Friendship, was charged at 9:59 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Kuhn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALMA