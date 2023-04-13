Olean Police
- Wednesday, 7:50 a.m., Jesse C. Bartlett, 33, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal obstruction of governmental administration and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Bartlett was reported held.
- Wednesday 9:32 a.m., Ayesha Marie Odell, 31, of 207 N. Sixth St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Odell was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 5:01 p.m., Molly C. Nicoletta, 39, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Nicoletta was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 10:56 a.m., Alaric C. Magnani, 18, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree menacing a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an alleged “road rage” incident reported March 25, during which Magnani allegedly displayed a firearm and threatened another person. Magnani was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 11:58 a.m., Jonathan D. Bradley, 21, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an alleged “road rage” incident reported March 25, during which Bradley allegedly displayed a firearm and threatened another person. Bradley was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Zachary M. Burdic, 30, of Ashford, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Burdic was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- MACHIAS — Steven M. Gaddy, 41, of 315 S. Fourth St., Olean, was charged at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. Gaddy was also found to have an active arrest warrant issued by the Wellsville Police Department. He was released to the custody of the Wellsville Police Department.
- MACHIAS — Richard A. Smith, 36, of Delevan, was charged at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday with two counts of failure to register with the New York Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of moving. Smith was arraigned and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Thomas V. Lewis, 32, of Olean, was charged at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Monday. Lewis was released on his own recognizance.