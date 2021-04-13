Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 4:52 p.m., Jeremy L. Finch, 35, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and trespass, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 6:21 p.m.
, Brandon M. Henhawk, 31, of Kill Buck, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass and second-degree harassment, both violations. He was held for arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Jessica L. Morrison, 30, of Epworth, Ga., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine-making materials, a class E felony, for an incident in December 2020. He was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor, for an incident in February. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:16 p.m. Sunday, on Route 19 and County Road 17. Christopher T. Finn, 19, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:12 p.m. Sunday, on Route 305 and Baragon Hill Road. Donald A. Sinton Jr., 55, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — Fredrick L. Halbert, 50, of Canaseraga, was charged at 11:08 p.m. Sunday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:53 a.m. Monday, on State Highway 16 at the Interstate 86 onramp. Teresa L. Thomas, 60, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ANNIN TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— Clorise Eles, 52, of Frenchville, was found to be in possession at 4:18 p.m. April 4, with methamphetamine, marijuana and related paraphernalia. She was released on $20,000 unsecured bond.