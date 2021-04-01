COLDSPRING — A South Dayton man faces charges after reportedly chasing another vehicle following an accident, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Victor E. Netzel, 43, of 29 Main St., was charged at 12:49 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to yield right-of-way to an emergency vehicle and unsafe backing, infractions.
According to police, deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at Crosby’s Convenience Store in Randolph. There were also reports of a man assaulting another man. Both vehicles reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived, one allegedly chasing the other westbound on Route 394.
The alleged victim of the assault then called 911 to report the location of both vehicles. Deputies caught up with both vehicles on Interstate 86 eastbound shortly before Exit 17.
Deputies attempted to stop the alleged suspect’s vehicle, as the driver reportedly failed to yield. After exiting I-86 at Exit 17, Netzel pulled over after receiving verbal orders from a pursuing deputy.
During a search of Netzel’s vehicle, deputies allegedly found two glass pipes with a suspected residue of methamphetamine.
Netzel was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 11:24 p.m., John M. Oyler, 46, of 284 Washington St., Salamanca, was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors. Oyler was held pending further proceedings.
- Tuesday, 11:25 p.m.
, Courtney R. Sawaya, 31, of 67 Chambers St., Salamanca, was charged with promoting prison contraband in the first-degree, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors; driving across sidewalk and two counts of failure to signal turn, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Sawaya is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Daniel E. Fronczak, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in February on Bolivar Road. Fronczak was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Karissa D. Hurlburt, 25, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class D felonies; fifth-degree conspiracy and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from incidents reported in September and October 2019. Hurlburt was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Wyait P. Crawford, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class D felonies; fifth-degree conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported in October 2019. Crawford was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jamie S. Clark, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported on Maple Avenue. Clark was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Charles A. Buchholz, 35, of Andover, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies. The charges stem from incidents reported in September and October 2019. Buchholz was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Two 13-year-old girls were charged at 1:48 p.m. March 22 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The girls were processed and released with tickets to appear in family court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Melissa K. Goodwill, 39, of 10034 Pigeon Valley Road, Little Valley, was charged at 10:52 p.m. March 23 with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and unspecified traffic citations. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Goodwill was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CONEWANGO — Braydon J. Meacham, 22, of 5544 Route 62, Conewango, was charged at 2:30 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and several unspecified traffic citations. The charges stem from a report of an erratic driver, after which Meacham allegedly struck a pole in a parking lot and damaged a lawn. Meacham was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Amanda J. Calkins, 31, of 139 Williams St., Randolph, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Calkins was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
- LYNDON — Jason J. Czerminski, 25, of 1833 Raub Road, Lyndon, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Czerminski was processed and released to the custody of Cattaraugus County Probation until his court date.
- OLEAN
— Lindsay M. Walker, 37, of 302 W. Sullivan St., Olean, was arrested at 1 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Walker was processed and released on her own recognizance.
New York State Police
- WILLING — Bryan M. Balch, 27, of Wellsville, was charged at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday with aggravated criminal contempt, a class D felony; second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault, class A misdemeanors; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Balch was held on $2,500 bail.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday on Route 19 near Rogers Road. Shelly Louse Gardner, 45, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Anthony S. Sledge-Pearson, 22, of Ischua, was charged at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sledge-Pearson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on Route 305 near Route 41. Kenneth P. Hand, 58, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — An 18-year-old Bolivar man was charged at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- BOLIVAR
— An 18-year-old Bolivar woman was charged at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, class A misdemeanors. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.