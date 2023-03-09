- Monday, no time provided, Bryent A. Scotchmer, 28, of Scio was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported in the municipal parking lot. Scotchmer was released with an appearance
- ticket.
- OLEAN — Steven J. Miller, 38, of Olean, was charged at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Miller was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- GENESEE, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:27 a.m. Monday on Ellisburg Road near Commercial Street. John A. Losey, 51, of Andover, N.Y., was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.