LEON — An accident involving a vehicle and an Amish buggy on Cherry Creek Hill and West roads in the town of Leon lead to two injuries Sunday.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at 1:59 p.m. that a vehicle and an Amish buggy had collided.
The operator of the buggy was not injured.
Both occupants of the vehicle were reported taken by South Dayton Ambulance to UPMC Hospital in Jamestown.
Leon Fire Department also assisted with the accident.
No further information was available.
New York State Police
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Petrolia Road and County Route 38. Josette A. Cross, 42, of Alma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday on Route 98 N. and Lake Avenue. Donna L. Thompson, 48, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday on Lyndon Road and First Avenue. Charles E. Schappacher, 70, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ROULETTE TOWNSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:11 p.m. Thursday on Bolivar and Miller roads. Tracy L. Spencer, 33, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP
— Todd Zickefoose, 62, of Smethport, was found at 10:19 p.m. Saturday, to be in possession of a controlled substance.