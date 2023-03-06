- Friday, 5:22 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Constitution Avenue. A vehicle operated by Hayden R. Cole, 24, of Bolivar, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Tracey L. Sampson, 56, of 315 N. 12th St., which had been stopped at a red light.
- Saturday, 8:41 p.m., Dustin Allen Haynes, 30, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Haynes was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Saturday, 2:22 a.m., Carrie J. Abrams, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; driving left of pavement markings, unregistered motor vehicle, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to keep right, failure to stop a t a stop sign and moved from lane unsafely, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Abrams is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- SALAMANCA — Taima J. Wilkerson, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilkerson was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, and was held pending further court proceedings.
- RANDOLPH — Matthew A. Taylor, 39, of Jamestown, was arrested at 10 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Taylor was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- PERSIA — Dana Gerace, 43, of Persia, was charged at 12:05 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported rollover accident on Route 353. Gerace was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Wesley W. John Jr., 37, of Niagara Falls, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. John was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
- PORTVILLE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 2:44 p.m. Friday on Olean-Portville Road near Penn Avenue. Jessica A. McHenry, 36, of Olean; Alexandria Scott, 29, of Cuba; and Whitney Marie Verbridge, 36, of Ontario, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:09 p.m. Friday on Route 15B. Mark A. Betts, 54, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Steven J. King, 37, of Cuba, was charged at 4:26 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. King was released with an appearance ticket.
- CONEWANGO — Richard A. Parsons, 54, of East Randolph, was charged at 4:33 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Parsons was released with an appearance ticket.
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:49 p.m. Friday on Route 6 near West Chestnut Street. Lloyd C. Prouty, 81, of Ulysses, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.