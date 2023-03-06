Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 5:22 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Constitution Avenue. A vehicle operated by Hayden R. Cole, 24, of Bolivar, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Tracey L. Sampson, 56, of 315 N. 12th St., which had been stopped at a red light.
  • Saturday, 8:41 p.m., Dustin Allen Haynes, 30, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Haynes was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.

