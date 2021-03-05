OLEAN — An Olean man faces felony drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of heroin, the Olean Police Department announced Thursday.
Jonathan E. Colon, 36, of 133 S. 3rd. St., was charged at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies; and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor.
According to police, Colon was being arrested on charges relating to an incident in June when he was allegedly found to be in possession of 18 baggies of heroin and other unspecified drug paraphernalia.
In the earlier incident, he was allegedly found to possess heroin and fentanyl in his residence.
Colon was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 2:34 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near North Barry Street. A vehicle operated by Gail J. Decerbo, 77, of Olean, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Noah C. Howard, 18, of Laurel Avenue, which was stopped in traffic. Decerbo was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 9:06 p.m., Chad R. Budinger, 39, of 25 State Park Ave., was charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without insurance and uninspected motor vehicle, violations. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Budinger was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 9:06 p.m., Renee L. Mighells, 33, address not given, was arrested on an arrest warrant relating to a previous charge of third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. She was also subsequently charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors. Mighells was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS — Christopher C. Conklin, 27, of 75 South St., Cattaraugus, was charged at 5:54 p.m. Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Conklin was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- COLDSPRING — William Wilder, 47, of 124 Washington St., Salamanca, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. He was also charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Wilder was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:28 a.m. Wednesday on Route 7B near Baldwin Hill Road. Angela C. Swain, 38, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — Robert N. Young, 31, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. Young was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CUBA — Zachary A. Barner, 28, of Marcellus, was charged at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Barner was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Route 10. Bethany May Faulkner, 36, of Scio, and John C. Clendening, 58, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday on Jolly Town Road near MacDuffie Drive. Ryan B. Griffin, 37, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SALAMANCA — Zachary A. Barner, 28, of Marcellus, was charged at 1:23 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Barner was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:27 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 20. Thomas L. Hurd, 29, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.