Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:16 a.m., Megan E. Ford, 36, of Allegany, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the New York State Police. Ford was held pending transport to Fredonia.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 8:10 a.m., Timothy Nye, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant related to a charge of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Nye was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 9:14 a.m., Tracy Tidd, 36, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant related to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Tidd was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — John R. Kennedy, 38, of Jamestown, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant. Kennedy was arraigned in Randolph Town Court and released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Abraham B. Wilson, 20, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors, inadequate plate light and inadequate muffler, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on East State Street. Wilson was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Billy J. Heilman, 37, no permanent address, was charged at 1:38 a.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Route 353. Heilman was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- PORTVILLE — Sonja G. Brockway, 49, of Olean, was charged at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Brockway was released to a third party.
- GENESEE — Wade D. Wilkinson, 26, of Bolivar, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 10. Wilkinson was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Kaitlyn F. Nye, 28, of Little Valley, was charged at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Nye was released with an appearance ticket.