Olean Police
- Monday, 3:39 p.m., Justin T. Spencer, 40, of 1611 Avenue B, was arrested on a bench warrant relating to previous charges of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, third-degree assault and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Spencer was committed to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail.
- Tuesday, 10:02 a.m., Robert C. Simmons, 42, of 1212 W. State St., was arrested on a bench warrant relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Simmons was held pending arraignment.
Cuba Police
- Sunday, 8:45 p.m., Patricia H. Rose, 78, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; moving from lane unsafely and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, violations. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident on Stout Road. Rose was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Aaron T. Krehbiel, 52, of Buffalo, was charged at 3:24 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Krehbiel was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CANEADEA