SALAMANCA — A Salamanca man is facing a child pornography charge, the New York State Police reported Tuesday.
Myron A. Bialaszewski, 61, was charged at 10:58 a.m. Monday with possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.
According to police, the charge stems from an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation in the city of Salamanca, performed by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the Olean barracks with the assistance from the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit.
Bialaszewski was released with an appearance ticket.
Olean Police
- Monday, 9:07 p.m., Ezra L. Johnson, 31, of 827 Seneca Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and three counts each of acting in a manner injurious to a child and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Johnson was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 3:06 a.m., Amanda R. McAdam, 40, of 120 S. Third St., was arrested on two active bench warrants. McAdam was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., Kayin L. Oyer, 24, of 1240 Brook St., was charged with second-degree forgery and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, class D felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; petit larceny and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Oyer’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 3:06 p.m., Taylor L. Pilon, 23, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Pilon was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Chad L. Springstead, 41, of Hinsdale, was charged at 5:59 p.m. March 16 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Springstead was held pending further court proceedings.
- OLEAN — Jessica R. Clark, 42, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. March 22 on a felony bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Clark was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- HUME — Dakota B. Perry, 25, of Fillmore, was charged at 9:19 a.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Perry was released with an appearance ticket.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:31 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 244 and Decker Road. Lucy Ann Longobardi, 22, of Warren, N.J., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.