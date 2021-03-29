Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Drew M. Williams, 34, of 8241 Old Route 17, Salamanca, and Kenneth J. Penhollow, 36, of 3538 Loop Road, Salamanca, were each charged at 9:11 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 219. Penhollow was released with tickets to appear in court at a later date. Williams was subsequently arrested on a bench warrant issued by the New York State Police out of Clarence in 2018. He was processed and turned over to the New York State Police.
New York State Police
- SCIO — Christopher A. Ross, 24, of Scio, was charged at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Ross was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WEST ALMOND — Ryan J. Dimartino, 27, of West Almond, was charged at 6:45 a.m. Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. Dimartino was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday on East Main Street near Seventh Street. Anthony S. Sokal, 82, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:37 p.m. Friday on Route 70 near Freiner Hill Road. Brandon C. Kimball, 32, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 p.m. Friday on Stannards Road near Hanover Hill Road. Amy L. Henry, 56, of Webster, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A 15-year-old Shinglehouse, Pa., boy, and a 15-year-old Clarksville boy were each charged at 1:30 a.m. Saturday with second-degree menacing with a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Both youths were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:59 a.m. Saturday on Portville-Olean Road near Steam Valley Road. James R. Edwards, 45, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Eric J. Kaczor, 37, of Friendship, was charged at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Kaczor was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — Blayne M. Sowa, 20, of Bradford, was charged at 3:10 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Sowa was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — Stephen P. Fitch, 34, of Niagara Falls, was charged at 4:35 p.m. Saturday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Fitch was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:42 p.m. Saturday on Route 16 near Pine View Drive. Curtis A. Rung, 27, of Attica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.