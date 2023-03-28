Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Jeffrey D. Crowner, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in January on East Dyke Street. Crowner was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — David T. Truax, 49, of Andover, was charged Friday with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an alleged domestic incident reported March 11. Truax was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Angel A. Green, 46, of Little Valley, was charged at 12:54 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Green was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday on Fay Hollow Road. Christopher D. Reed, 19, of Clyde, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.