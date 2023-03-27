BELMONT — A Belmont man was issued felony charges Saturday, including criminally negligent homicide, in connection with an incident reported last year.
Taz J. Cain, 28, was charged at 12:15 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance/narcotic, a class B felony; criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors.
According to the New York State Police, the charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 4.
Cain was released on his own recognizance.
No further information was available Sunday.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:18 p.m., Davin L. Maull, 24, of 1026 Buffalo St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Maull’s status was not reported.
- Friday, 12:29 a.m., Tyrone L. Walthour, 57, of 210 S. Clinton St., was arrested on an active New York state parole warrant. Walthour was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- Friday, 10:08 p.m., Rebecca C. Dulmus, 44, of 205 N. Third St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Dulmus is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 12:09 a.m., Alasia N. Harvin, 25, of 402 Alder St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle and inadequate lights, infractions. Harvin is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 12:26 p.m., Jacob J. See, 29, of 705 Irving St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction. See is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- CARROLLTON — Wallace W. Easton, 20, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 3:30 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Easton was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:56 p.m. Friday on Route 394 near Sample Hill Road. Dustin L. Silsby, 36, of East Randolph, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — Shawn D. Shelley, 25, of Friendship, was charged at 9:33 p.m. Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Shelley was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Angelo J. Paul, 24, of Springville, was charged at 12:01 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Paul was released with an appearance ticket.
- PERRYSBURG — Andrew J. Greinert, 32, of Little Valley, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Greinert was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 20. Ratchel Ann Huss, 32, of Port Allegany, Pa., and Rodney Maurice Cassidy, 57, of Hunt, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.