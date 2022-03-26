WELLSVILLE — Wellsville Police Department announced the arrest of two Wellsville men on several felony charges after an incident on Pleasant Street in the village.
Arrested were Austin J. Hunt, 43, and Jeremiah D. Edwards, 30, both of Wellsville following the reported robbery.
Hunt and Edwards were each charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and second-degree menacing and fourth-degree conspiracy, both class E felonies.
Hunt was additionally charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Hunt and Edwards were each remanded to Allegany County Jail on $25,000 bail. Wellsville Police were assisted by New York State Police.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 2:44 p.m., Thomas A. Kranock, 39, of Olean, was arrested as a fugitive from justice from Virginia. He was remanded Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Thursday, 3:21 p.m., Jae’ Andre R. Garcia, 21, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on an active bench warrant.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Joseph R. Paner, 42, of Depew, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 8% or more, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors. He was released to a third party with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Michael D. Zarzecki, 49, of Allegany, was charged at 10 a.m. Friday, with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony, and endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person. He was released with an appearance ticket.