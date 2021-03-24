Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:52 a.m., Leea Lee Vaughn, 25, of 116 S. 16th St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Vaughn is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 5:48 p.m., Jordan D. Bedgood, 27, of 438 Third Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; use of vehicle without interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Bedgood is due back in court at a later date.
Cuba Police
- Saturday, 10:15 p.m., Jeremiah Shoup, 20, of Hinsdale, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Shoup was processed and released on a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, David A. Stowe Sr., 43, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from incidents reported in October and November on Maple Avenue. Stowe was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Corey L. Tingue, 37, of 11341 McKinstry Road Yorkshire, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Tingue was held on $1,000 bail or $1,500 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Lindsey Little, 30, of 115 Prospect Ave., Salamanca, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Little was placed in the custody of the Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail.
- RANDOLPH — Cheyenne Armstrong, 40, of 308 Broad St., Salamanca, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal sale of a firearm and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies. Armstrong was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail.
- CATTARAUGUS — Edwin Cmielewski III, 32, of 11928 Main St., Perrysburg, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Perrysburg Town Court. Cmielewski was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday on Eastland Road near King Road. Brennen Reilly Latimore, 23, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Shawn M. Devitt, 34, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 5 p.m. Monday with three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, class E felonies, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Devitt was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Joel H. Beman, 41, of Buffalo, was charged at 6:26 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Beman’s status was not reported.
- BOLIVAR
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Foreman Hollow Road. Michael M. Mesler, 38, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.