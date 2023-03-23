Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:48 a.m., Corinne Inez Peterson, 29, of 633 S. Union St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Peterson was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jonathan J. Johnson, 47, of Scio, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Johnson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Sharry A. Gross, 54, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; speed in zone and passed red light, infractions. The charges stem from an incident reported March 10. Gross is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Steven J. King, 37, of Cuba, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Portville Village Court. King was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- DELEVAN — Devon M. Sweet, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 1:59 a.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Sweet was processed and released under supervision.
- OLEAN — Alan Otis Maynard, 45, of 808 Reed St., Olean, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Monday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Maynard was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- MACHIAS — Cody Slomba, 30, of Machias, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued by the New York State Police. Slomba was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and multiple unspecified motor vehicle infractions. Slomba was released with an appearance ticket.
- GOWANDA — Kiersten R. John, 29, of Gowanda, was arrested at 4:29 a.m. Tuesday on two warrants issued out of Erie County Court and Rochester City Court. John was additionally charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — Kelly L. Baker, 53, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt and unlawful publication of an intimate image, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 20. Baker was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Brandon A. Keiser, 35, of Napoli, was charged at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Keiser was released to a third party.
- OLEAN — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 16 and Montana Avenue. Billiejo Brown, 53, of Cuba; Joshua Girdlestone, 32, and Kenneth L. Sanderson, 66, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.