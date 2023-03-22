Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., Ezra L. Johnson, 31, of 511 N. Fourth St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., William D. Steffenhagen, 59, of Franklinville, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Steffenhagen was released with an appearance ticket.