ANGELICA — A Bolivar woman was issued multiple drug-related charges early Monday morning, the New York State Police reported.
Lisa J. Phearsdorf, 39, was charged at 1:20 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/methamphetamine, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors.
Phearsdorf’s status was not reported.
- Sunday, 12:48 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on West State Street near 14th Street. A vehicle operated by Paul Sorvillo, 46, of Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Joseph S. Smith, 74, of North Fourth Street, which was stopped in traffic. Smith’s vehicle was then pushed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Tracy L. Trunko, 52, of 1404 Irving Parkway. Sorvillo was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 1:29 a.m., Alan O. Maynard, 45, of 808 Reed St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Maynard was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Monday, 2:45 a.m., Ryan Michael Cross, 34, of 611 W. Sullivan St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; third-degree assault and second-degree menacing, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Cross was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Chad L. Springstead, 41, of 1493 Indiana Ave., Olean, was charged at 7:06 p.m. Thursday with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender within 10 days, a class E felony. Springstead was arraigned and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held in lieu of bail.
- ANDOVER — Stephanie L. Sabins, 36, of Avoca, was charged at 4:50 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sabins was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — Katherine A. Ray, 41, of Olean, was charged at 1:13 a.m. Monday with third-degree bail jumping, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors. Ray was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KANE, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:03 p.m. Sunday on Highland Road near Spring Street. Beverly A. Brechtel, 75, of Kane, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.