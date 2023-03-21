Police report image

ANGELICA — A Bolivar woman was issued multiple drug-related charges early Monday morning, the New York State Police reported.

Lisa J. Phearsdorf, 39, was charged at 1:20 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/methamphetamine, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors.

