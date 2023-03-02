Police report image

GREAT VALLEY — A pair of Franklinville residents each face multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Roseanne Burrell, 44, of 4319 Route 98, and Jaymi B. Racine, 24, of 23 Plymouth Ave., were each charged at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social