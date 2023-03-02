GREAT VALLEY — A pair of Franklinville residents each face multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Roseanne Burrell, 44, of 4319 Route 98, and Jaymi B. Racine, 24, of 23 Plymouth Ave., were each charged at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Peth Road, during which Burrell and Racine were allegedly found to possess unspecified quantities of methamphetamine, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office said Racine also allegedly possessed fentanyl.
Burrell, identified by deputies as the driver of the vehicle, was additionally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to notify of an address change and inadequate muffler, infractions.
Burrell and Racine were released with appearance tickets.
- Wednesday, 5 p.m., Kirt D. Nice, 53, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class D felonies. Police allege that Nice stole a vehicle from the parking lot of KFC. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 11:05 a.m., Madison E. Gould, 21, of Cuba, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. Gould was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.
- Tuesday, 9:48 p.m., Alesha M. O’Dell, 31, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. O’Dell was turned over to the Olean Police Department.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Lori A. Bowker, 42, of Scio, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Bowker was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Samantha J. Ellwood, 36, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Ellwood was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- STEAMBURG — Steven S. Colburn, 33, of Steamburg, was charged at 7:17 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Perimeter Road, during which Colburn was allegedly found to possess cocaine and methamphetamine. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WILLING — Stormy L. Sutton, 37, of Houtzdale, Pa., was charged at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, class D felonies; and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 6, 2021. Sutton was reported held.