Olean Police

  • Friday, 3:30 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and Clarke streets. A vehicle operated by a 17-yesr-old Coudersport, Pa., man reportedly went through a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Kayla D. Holcomb, 23, of Cuba. The driver was subsequently cited for running a red light, an infraction.
  • Sunday, 6:31 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and 10th streets. A vehicle operated by Sterling E. Jolly, 21, of Knoxville, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Charles D. Martin, 25, of 117 S. 10th St. Jolly was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
  • Sunday, 9:53 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 24th Street. A vehicle operated by Deryck A. Johnson, 20, of Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Jason M. Panus, 41, of 707 Division St. Johnson was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
  • Sunday, 7:25 p.m., Cody Jay Hatch, 37, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Hatch was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Monday, 1:52 p.m., Kurtis Allen Kennedy, 31, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Superior Court for failure to register as a sex offender, a class D felony. Kennedy was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Monday, 9:32 p.m., Keith K. Ellis, 26, of 330 Laurel Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Superior Court for failure to register as a sex offender, a class D felony. Ellis was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

  • GENESEE — Ryan D. McDonald, age not given, of Genesee, was charged Feb. 23 with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. McDonald was arraigned and held on $7,500 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

  • SCIO — Jed F. Davis, 34, of Wellsville, was charged at 2:30 p.m. Monday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 25. Davis was processed and released on his own recognizance.

Pennsylvania

State Police

  • ROULETTE, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:39 p.m. Saturday on Route 6 near Lodge Run Road. Cole D. Chilson, 21, and Christopher D. Ianson, 32, both of Coudersport, were identified as the drivers. One suspected minor injury was reported.

