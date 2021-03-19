Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jason M. Bingeheimer, 41, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the Dollar General on West Dyke Street. Bingeheimer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, no time provided, Tyler W. Cowburn, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 5 on East State Street. Cowburn was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Kyle F. Casado, 20, of Buffalo, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued out of Cheektowaga Police Department. Deputies turned Casado over to Cheektowaga police.
- WEST VALLEY — Richard D. Johnson, 54, of Hopewell, Va., was charged at 10 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a handgun, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a search of a tractor-trailer at the West Valley Demonstration Project by the West Valley Protective Force Security Police, during which officers allegedly discovered an unregistered handgun. Johnson was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Cottage Road near Merrill Drive. Chadwick R. Tonger, 40, of Perrysburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 39 and Route 16. Gray S. Vasi, 24, of Williamsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday on Route 39 near Route 16. Danielle Rollins, 30, of Buffalo, and Zachary Ryan Wiedemann, 25, of Arcade, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Richard A. Tucker, 58, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported June 1. Tucker was released on his own recognizance.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on Route 21 near Lusk Road. Paul M. Vetter, 39, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLDSPRING — Zachary A. Wilson, 27, of Jamestown, was charged at 9 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — James M. Caiazza, 48, of Belfast, was charged at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, class E felonies. Caiazza was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN
— Gary L. Miles, 30, of Olean, was charged at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Miles was released to a third party.