New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Ethan J. Ransom, 31, of Genesee, Pa., was charged at 12:21 a.m. Friday with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08% or greater with prior conviction and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years, class E felonies. Ransom was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Stephen J. Gerringer, 30, of Olean, was charged at 1:49 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions in 10 years and aggravated DWI per se with two prior convictions, class D felonies. Gerringer was processed and issue an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Dustin N. Bottone, 42, of Limestone, was charged at 3:16 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, first-offense, and aggravated DWI per se with no prior convictions, unclassified misdemeanors. Bottone was released to a third party.
- PERRYSBURG — Brian D. Gernatt, 23, of Gowanda, was charged at 5:08 a.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Gernatt was processed and issued an appearance ticket.