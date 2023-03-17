Police report image

Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 24th Street. A vehicle operated by Diana L. Phalon, 33, of Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Leslie A. Phearsdorf, 52, of Shinglehouse, Pa., which had slowed in traffic. Phalon was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.

