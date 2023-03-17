- Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 24th Street. A vehicle operated by Diana L. Phalon, 33, of Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Leslie A. Phearsdorf, 52, of Shinglehouse, Pa., which had slowed in traffic. Phalon was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., Rene Freaney, 42, of Great Valley, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Freaney was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 9:26 a.m., Aliza Brown, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, a class A misdemeanor. Brown was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., Kari Jolin, 40, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Jolin was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Sue L. Foster, 50, of Cold Spring, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued by the New York State Police. Foster was processed and turned over to troopers.
- OLEAN — Jacob J. See, 29, of 705 Irving St., Olean, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court. See was released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Heath Stone, 47, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Stone was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jun N. Martinez, 29, of Jamestown, currently incarcerated in Cattaraugus County Jail, was charged at noon Wednesday with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony. Martinez was allegedly found in possession of a shank in his cell. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ASHFORD — Danny M. Bemish, 57, of Delevan, was charged at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and six counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Bemish was released with an appearance ticket.