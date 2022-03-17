Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:36 a.m., Stephon J. Edwards, 30, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant issued from Olean City Court. His status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time reported, Kelley A. Chase, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Chase was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time reported, Joseph S. State, 36, of Andover, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time reported, Andrew A. Prentice, 38, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Bambi M. Perry, 41, of Friendship, was charged at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, with second-degree burglary, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Richard C. Jones, 34, of Carrollton, was charged at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- BOLIVAR — David W. Mash, 52, of Bolivar, was charged at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. Saturday on Route 219. David L. Means, 40, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.