Police report image

MACHIAS — A Napoli woman faces felony drug charges after a traffic stop, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.

Brandi Bartlow, 36, was charged at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

