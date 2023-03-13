MACHIAS — A Napoli woman faces felony drug charges after a traffic stop, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.
Brandi Bartlow, 36, was charged at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which deputies found that Bartlow had four outstanding warrants issued out of Chautauqua County. Bartlow was also allegedly discovered to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine.
Bartlow was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Saturday, 1:43 p.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Constitution Avenue. A vehicle operated by Juley L. Kime, 64, of Allegany, was attempting to make a left turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Lynn M. Nolder, 71, of Allegany, head-on. Kime was subsequently cited for unsafe lane change, an infraction.
- Sunday, 3:57 a.m., Kirt D. Nice, 53, no permanent address, was charged with fifth-degree arson, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an investigation of reports of a male starting a fire on the 100 block off West State Street. Nice was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Jeremiah Christopher Wilson, 44, of Cuba, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was held pending arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Donald J. Potts, 24, of Great Valley, was charged at 8:43 a.m. Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Potts was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- BELMONT — Sharry A. Gross, 54, of Wellsville, was charged at 5:48 a.m. Friday with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies; second-degree menacing, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanors. Gross was held on $50,000 bail.
- ALLEGANY — John C. Tait, 24, of Olean, was charged at 1:49 a.m. Saturday with first-degree robbery, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Tait was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Jordyn R. Sage, 19, of Great Valley, was charged at 1:41 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Sage was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — Brendan D. Schweigart, 37, of Andover, was charged at 3:28 p.m. Saturday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Friday. Schweigart was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — Amy L. Stephanic, 44, of Saint Marys, Pa., was charged at 4:50 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Stephanic was released to a third party.
- ANGELICA — Benjamin E. White, 47, of Scio, was charged at 11:27 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. White was released with an appearance ticket.