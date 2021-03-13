Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 10:25 a.m., David A. Jacobson, 47, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant, and charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time reported, Alexander F. Woodard, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with misapplication of property. He is scheduled to appear in Salamanca City Court May 12.
- Friday, 1:21 p.m., Robert W. Smith, no age or residence reported, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday on Dutch Hill and Schuknecht Road. Patricia M. Gauthier, 54, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Jamon Blewett, 27, of Machias, was charged at 2:23 p.m. Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:42 p.m. Thursday on Lake and Randolph roads. Kevin L. Allison, 21, of Mount Vernon, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Brady M. Smith, 29, of Olean, was charged at 9 p.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE
— Sean P. Folan, 48, of Holland, was charged at 10:01 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanor. He was released to a third party.