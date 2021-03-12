Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:13 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in the Park and Shop grocery store parking lot on Front Street. A vehicle operated by Alfred P. Lafredo Jr., 74, of Genesee Street, was pulling out of a parking space when it reportedly struck a pedestrian, Theresa I. Walker, 75, of Bishop Street. Walker declined an ambulance and stated she would transport herself to Olean General Hospital for evaluation.
- Wednesday, 10:28 p.m., Ayesha M. Odell, 29, of 716 Washington St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Odell was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday 12:46 a.m., Darwin D. Luke, 21, of 231 Broad St., Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; unsafe turn, illegal signal, speed in zone and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Luke was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN
— David E. Brooks, 50, of 122 S. Third St., Olean, was charged at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday with two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class E felonies. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in
- 2018. Brooks allegedly submitted documents with falsified information in two separate incidents. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BELFAST
— Christopher M. Nicholson, 43, of Lackawanna, was charged at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended, an unclassified misdemeanor. Nicholson w
- as processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Independence Drive and Constitution Avenue. Holly M. Hughes, 22, of Olean, and Zhen Jin Yu, 31, of Brooklyn, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday on West Shore Road. Thaddeus D. Burzynski, 63, of
- Cheektowaga, and Gary K. Young, 79, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— Amanda L. Damian, 31, of Olean, was charged at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Damian allegedly stole merchandise from Wal-Mart valued at $25.88. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday on Route 305 near Ramsey Road. Peter Donald Bumbaco, 61, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT
— Alisha A. Sands, 32, of Belmont, was charged at 1:49 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Sands was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.