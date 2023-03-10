Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:10 p.m., Devyn A. Cassidy, 21, of 2967 Rogers Road, Allegany, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Cassidy was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 12:10 p.m., Tiequan J. Nobles, 24, of 305 Coleman St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Nobles was released with an appearance ticket.