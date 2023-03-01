WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man is facing charges of rape in connection with two separate incidents, the Wellsville Police Department reported Tuesday.
Nathan D. Miller, 21, was charged Monday with second-degree rape, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident reported in January 2020 on Madison Street.
Miller was also charged with third-degree rape, a class E felony, and an additional count of endangering the welfare of a child, in connection to an incident reported in July on East Dyke Street.
Miller was committed to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $20,000 cash bail; $40,000 property bond; or $200,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
The New York State Police assisted with the investigation.
- Tuesday, 9:37 a.m., Molly C. Nicoletta, 39, of 112 W. Riverside Drive, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the Country Fair on North 12th Street. Nicoletta’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 5:12 p.m., Stephanie V. Berg, 31, of 305 N. 15th St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Berg is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Jenna M. Kaltenbach, 35, of Steamburg, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued by the New York State Police. Kaltenbach was tuned over to troopers in Ellicottville.
- OLEAN — Eric R. Smith, 33, of 1015 N. Union St., was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday on a two felony bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Smith was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
- CARROLLTON — Destiny V. Redeye, 25, of Salamanca, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court and Allegany Town Court. Redeye was turned over to the Olean Police Department.
- SALAMANCA — Kirt D. Nice, 53, of Olean, was charged at 7:25 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; driving while ability impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanor; and speed not prudent, an infraction. According to police, Nice was allegedly observed operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Olean. He was held pending arraignment.
- PORTVILLE — Spencer M. Elliott, 36, of Clarksville, was charged at 9:30 p.m. Monday with operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Elliott was released with an appearance ticket.