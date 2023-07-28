AMITY — Two people were arrested this week on robbery, burglary and weapons charges in connection to an incident reported in September 2022.
Danny Echevarria, 46, of Rochester, was charged at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree robbery while displaying firearms and first-degree criminal use of a firearm by displaying a weapon, class B felonies; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with previous conviction, a class D felony; seven counts of fourth-degree grand larceny with firearm/rifle/shotgun, a class E felony.
Meanwhile, Anthony J. Smith, 32, of Nunda, was charged at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree robbery while displaying a firearm and first-degree burglary while displaying a firearm, a class B felony; and fourth-degree conspiracy and seven counts of fourth-degree grand larceny with firearm/rifle/shotgun, class E felonies.
Echevarria was also charged with second-degree menacing with a weapon and three counts of acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17, both class A misdemeanors. Smith was also charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor.
Both Echevarria and Smith were reported held. No bail amount was listed.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 9:11 a.m., Joseph Desbien, 51, of Salamanca, turned himself in on an arrested warrant out of Salamanca City Court related to charges of second-degree harassment, a violation. Desbien was processed and released on an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- SCIO — Dennis P. Taylor, 57, of Wellsville, was charged at 5:44 p.m. July 7 with driving while intoxicated, a first offense, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- ISCHUA — Christal L. Skinner, 46, of Cuba, was charged at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with alcohol, a class E felony; and first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Skinner was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Madeleine L. Feria, 29, of Kill Buck, and Bianca M. Wright, 42, of Salamanca, were both charged at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Wright was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a narcotic drug with intent to sell, a class B felony. Wright was released on their own recognizance. Feria’s status was not reported.
- BELFAST — Edward W. Broshar, 50, of Belfast, was charged at 12:53 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or greater with prior, both class E felonies. Broshar was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- ISCHUA — David C. Benson, 54, of Hinsdale, was charged at 5:28 a.m. Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Benson was processed and issued an appearance ticket.