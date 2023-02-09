Portville Police
- Wednesday, 10:10 a.m., Kirt D. Nice, 53, of Olean, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. The charges stem from the investigation of reports of a male jumping in front of traffic on Route 417. Upon arrival, officers allegedly found Nice walking in the center of the roadway obstructing traffic. Nice then allegedly became uncooperative and attempted to flee officers. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.