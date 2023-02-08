Police report image

  • Saturday, 4:45 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Seventh Street. A vehicle operated by Terri A. Wilson, 64, of North Fifth Street, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Colleen Morselli, 42, of Bolivar, which was stopped at a red light. Wilson was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
  • Monday, 1:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State Street and Rowland Avenue. A vehicle operated by Glen A. Weeks, 39, of Portville, reportedly ran a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Chad W. Allison, 49, of Springfield, Mo., Weeks was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.

