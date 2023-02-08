- Saturday, 4:45 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Seventh Street. A vehicle operated by Terri A. Wilson, 64, of North Fifth Street, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Colleen Morselli, 42, of Bolivar, which was stopped at a red light. Wilson was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 1:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State Street and Rowland Avenue. A vehicle operated by Glen A. Weeks, 39, of Portville, reportedly ran a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Chad W. Allison, 49, of Springfield, Mo., Weeks was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Sunday, 2:38 a.m., Christina J. Edwards, 39, of Limestone, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; unlicensed operator, driving to left of pavement markings, failure to keep right, speed in zone and moved from lane unsafely, infractions.
- Sunday, 12:15 p.m., Elsie I. Redeye, 19, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Family Dollar.
- Sunday, 4 p.m.., Bradley J. Cunningham, 27, of Salamanca, was arrested by the Olean Police Department on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. He was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department. Cunningham’s status was not reported.
- Sunday, 6:23 p.m., Emanuel J. Pagancolon, 26, of Jamestown, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court.
- Monday, 4:45 p.m., Brent S. Battaglia, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Battaglia was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
- Tuesday, 3:44 a.m., Elijah J. Miller, 22, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Miller was additionally charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- ALLEGANY — Katy M. Gerrity, 47, of Allegany, was charged at 11:26 p.m. Feb. 1 with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to use designated lane, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident on Buffalo Road. Gerrity was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Jeremy P. Kaitanowski, 40, of Machias, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on a warrant requested by the New York State Police. Kaitanowski was processed and turned over to troopers.
- MACHIAS — Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Delevan, was charged at 10:15 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Dashnaw was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, of Machias, was charged at 10:15 p.m. Monday with false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Tillinghast’s status was not reported.