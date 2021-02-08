Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — Caleb M. Neely, 30, of Olean, was charged on a felony bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was held pending appearance.
New York State Police
- ISCHUA — Robert L. Smith, 29, of Hornell, was charged at 2:46 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Shariff K. James, 44, of Olean, was charged at 3:55 p.m. Friday with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Richard E. Williams, 44, of Bolivar, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:44 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 21 north of Bines Hill Road. Kirsten M. Herrneckar, 28, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:58 a.m. Saturday on Petrolia Hill Road and County Road 18. Trent L. Robbins, 21, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Daniel J. Jennings, 37, of Machias, was charged at 7:35 p.m. Saturday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony, and unlawful possession of ammo feed device, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:02 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot off Route 417. Debra A. Beatty, 60, of Cuba was identified as a driver. No information was provided on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday on Niles Hill and Hanchett roads. An unidentified 11-year-old boy was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- BELFAST — William M. Davis, 55, of Nunda, was charged at 8:25 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:41 p.m. Saturday on Mill Street and County Road 24. Austin J. Williams, 24, of Cleveland, Texas, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Tyler J. Bielanin, 22, of Freedom, was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
