OLEAN — The Olean Police Department assisted members of the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending a murder suspect Thursday afternoon.
Reginald Branch, 30, of Buffalo, faces charges in the City of Buffalo of second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony, and an unspecified charge of grand larceny, after being taken into custody at 2:11 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on Main Street.
According to police, the marshals requested assistance from OPD, and a plan was developed before approaching the hotel.
After announcing their presence outside the room, a female opened the door and Branch was reportedly taken into custody without incident.
No further information was available Thursday night.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 8:37 p.m., Tawnya S. Keller, 43, of Ithaca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Keller is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 5 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Delevan Avenue and the North Union Street Extension. A vehicle operated by Valentina Cossio Siles, 20, of Seminole, Fla., was making a turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Fredrick Underwood, 71, of West Street, which was stopped at a stop light. Siles was subsequently cited for unsafe turn, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 2:50 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near North Seventh Street. A vehicle operated by Jennifer J. Brown, 47, of 4689 Route 305, Cuba, was making a right turn when it reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by Paul E. Wilson Jr., 34, of 122 E. Oak St. Brown was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unregistered motor vehicle, an infraction.
- Thursday, 1:23 p.m.
, no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Main Street near Center Street. A vehicle operated by Myrna E. Coleman, 82, of Portville, was pulling out of the Olean General Hospital entrance when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Carol M. Jordan, 81, of Baldwin Avenue. Coleman was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-w
- ay, an infraction.
- Thursday, 2 p.m.
, Joan M. Degroat-Ives, 69, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Degroat-Ives allegedly took a purse not belonging to her from a counter at Kohl’s department store.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., Starson Freet, 44, of 2473 Keller Road, Ashville, was charged with reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlawful fleeing a police officer, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; unsafe passing on the left, moving from the left lane unsafely, unsafe turn, driving to the left of pavement markings, failure to stop from a driveway and inadequate lights. The charges stem from a reported vehicle pursuit. Freet was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OTTO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday on Otto Maples Road. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — Alan O. Maynard Jr., 43, of 4389 Ford Hollow Road, Humphrey, was charged at 8 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; third-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a domestic incident reported Tuesday. Maynard was processed and transferred to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday on Junction Road near Brown Road. Jacob P. Wagner, 20, of West Seneca, and Scarlet L. Emerling, 24, of Machias, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 26. Larry A. Fargo, 70, of Corry, Pa., and Shawn Abram Martin, 24, of North Rose, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — Bryan M. Balch, 27, of Scio, was charged at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Saturday. Balch was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, relating to a separate incident. Balch was released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE
— Brandon M. Dick, 39, of Arcade, was charged at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, both class E felonies. Dick was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY
—
- Jeffrey A. Hostuttler, 28, of Little Valley, was charged at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Hostuttler was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WIRT
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:45 a.m. Thursday on Route 275 near Johnson Road. Dylan M. Matijas, 28, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.