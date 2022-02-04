OLEAN — The Olean Police Department is seeking information leading to the identity of a suspect in a robbery reported at Ried’s Food Barn Thursday morning.
According to police, officers responded to Ried’s at approximately 10 a.m. after a male allegedly reached over a cashier and forcibly took money from the cash drawer when it was opened for a transaction. The suspect then reportedly fled the store, jumped the fence at the northwest side of the parking lot and headed north.
No weapons were used and no injuries were reported following the incident.
The suspect is described as a white male of medium build, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches wearing dark clothing and a face covering.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information regarding this person is urged to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Unit at 376-5673, or 376-5677. Calls can be kept confidential.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 4:50 p.m., Nicole L. McAdams, 34, of 132 N. Union St., was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported Oct. 16. McAdams was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Jami M. VanBuren, 40, of Freedom, was charged at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in December. VanBuren allegedly provided a statement with falsified information for another person’s food stamp account. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Jed F. Davis, 34, of Wellsville, was arrested Jan. 21 on a warrant issued out of Allegany County Family Court. Davis was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $3,000 cash bail, $6,000 property bond or $30,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- BOLIVAR — Ryan D. McDonald, 32, of Bolivar, was arrested Jan. 21 on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. He was transported to Allegany County Jail and held pending further court action.
- WELLSVILLE — Bradley J. Carter, 34, of Wellsville, was arrested Jan. 24 on a warrant issued out of Allegany County Family Court. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held on $3,000 cash bail or bond. Carter is due back in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Brandon J. Murray, 29, of Scio, was arrested Jan. 26 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. He was transported to Allegany County Jail and held pending further court action.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Barton R. Walton, 30, of Olean, was charged at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Tuesday. Walton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.