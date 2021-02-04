WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man was charged in relation to a stabbing incident, the Wellsville Police Department announced Wednesday.
Tyrone C. Barge, 53, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, a class B felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday on Pleasant Street.
Barge was arraigned in Friendship Town Court and released. He is due back in court at a later date.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Sullivan and North First streets. A vehicle operated by Clara E. Foor, 82, of King Street, was making a left turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Patricia A. Blue, 57, of 2003 W. Sullivan St., which was stopped at a stop sign. Foor was subsequently cited for unsafe turn, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 3:16 p.m., Jennifer J. Brown, 47, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and unregistered motor vehicle, an infraction. Brown is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Kyle D. Kruger, 29, of Wellsville, was arrested for violation of probation. Kruger was committed to Allegany County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HUMPHREY — Jessica R. Clark, 39, no address provided, was charged at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Clark was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — John Kennedy, 36, of 8909 Swamp Road, Cattaraugus, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Napoli Town Court. Kennedy was arraigned and is due back in court at a later date.
- ASHFORD — Christina Lynn Gast, 42, of 9270 Stady Road, West Valley, was charged at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.18% or greater, class E felonies; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and failure to maintain lane, an infraction. The charges stem from an investigation of a vehicle off the roadway. Gast was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday on Route 28. Samuel P. Finegold, 56, of Greenwood, and Damon K. Davis, 53, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — Bradley Cunningham, 25, of Salamanca, was charged Tuesday, no time provided, with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute, during which Cunningham allegedly prevented a victim from leaving a residence or calling 911 and pushed the victim, causing bruising. Cunningham was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday on Route 244 near Stuck Hill Road. William Konstantinos Zografos, 56, of East Amherst, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on Route 19 near Vossler Road. Michael P. Schwenk, 39, of Wellsville, and Andrew Bryce Collins, 19, of Scio, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Daniel J. Jennings, 37, of Machias, was charged at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies. The charges stem from incidents reported Jan. 28 and Monday. Jennings was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Cody A. Brown, 25, of Friendship, was charged at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument a class D felony; and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 19. Brown was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday on Portville-Obi Road near Coon Hollow Road. Joann L. Pierce, 52, of Portville, and Erica L. Osgood, 40, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 25. Rebecca Rose Rhoda, 19, of Bloomfield, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 23. Stephanie L. Black, 31, of Smethport, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — David A. Green, 62, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Green was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SCIO
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:51 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Route 10. Ruth Elizabeth Foth, 22, of Ulysses, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.