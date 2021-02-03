SCIO — A Wellsville man faces a charge of rape, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Dakota M. Jones, 23, was charged at 2:11 p.m. Monday with second degree rape, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 8.
Jones was reported held. No further information was available Tuesday night.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 4:12 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 24th Street. A vehicle operated by Peggy A. Shoup, 51, of 124 S. 18th St., reportedly struck a deer.
- Monday, 10:36 p.m.
, no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on East State Street near Fulton Street. A vehicle operated by Taylor E. Dalton, 24, of 323 N. 12th St., was traveling on East State Street when it reportedly veered off the roadway and struck a
- utility pole, snapping it. Dalton was cited for speed not prudent, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 12:19 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West Forest Avenue near Maple Street. Vehicles operated by Sydnie E. Ellman, 18, of 119 S. 20th St., and Robert S. Sherman, 78, of West Forest Avenue, were each backing out of driveways when they reportedly collided.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 10:56 p.m., Lamont I. Coleman, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass, class A misdemeanors. Coleman was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 9:16 p.m., William L. Wilder, 46, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Wilder was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 10:58 p.m., Richard A. Jones, 48, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; unsafe turn and failure to stop entering a roadway, infractions. Jones was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 11:06 p.m., Nicolette B. Jimerson, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Jimerson was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CONEWANGO — A two-snowmobile accident was reported at 11:24 p.m. Jan. 26 near Route 241. According to a statement from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred over a body of water and four youths ended up in the water, but were able to extricate themselves and enter a nearby residence. Two of the victims were treated at the scene; one was transported to an unspecified University of Pittsburgh Medical Center facility; and one was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
- ALLEGANY — Codey J. Amrhein, 25, of 1749 Gargoyle Park Road, Allegany, was charged at 3:55 p.m. Saturday with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. Amrhein was processed and released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Amy m. Phipps, 46, of 3363 Rt. 16, Hinsdale, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Phipps was taken into custody by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, who then transferred her to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA — Quinton A. Powless, 24, of 320 Center St., Salamanca, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Little Valley Town Court. Powless was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- WEST VALLEY — Donald M. Mayes, 42, of 9439 Rt. 240, West Valley, was charged at 11:43 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and unsafe lane change, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation of a report of a vehicle in a ditch. Mayes was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:58 a.m. Monday on Route 27 near Route 19A. Colton Michael Rosier, 19, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:38 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 16 and Lockwood Road. Anna Christine Pollock, 22, of Lackawanna, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG — Joshua T. Press, 28, of South Dayton, was charged at 2:46 p.m. Monday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 17 on Mackinaw Road. Press was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALMA — John R. Krohn, 26, of Wellsville, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Krohn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — Cameron Bray, 27, of Great Valley, was charged at 9:25 p.m. Monday with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Bray was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:49 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Danyelle Lynn Cabisca, 28, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Kevin E. Smith, 38, of Belmont, was charged at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELMONT — Brittney L. Shaffer, 28, of Belmont, was charged at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Shaffer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa.
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 44 and Jander Run Road. Jaxon W. Bonney, 19, and Denise A. Buchholz, 40, both of Shinglehouse, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.