- Tuesday, 12:13 p.m., two injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near 10th Street. A vehicle operated by Carol E. Gilbert, 32, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Donald F. Ramsten, 81, of Great Valley, which had stopped for pedestrians. Gilbert was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 1:05 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by James L, Joseph, 93, of Delaware Avenue, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Risa C. Michienzi, 69, of Hinsdale, which had stopped for pedestrians.
- Friday, 5:34 a.m., Dylan T. Singer, 26, of 418 W. State St., was charged with third-degree filing a false report, a class A misdemeanor. Singer was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 4:25 p.m., Alexandria Scott, 29, of Cuba, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Friday, 11:01 p.m., Kirt D. Nice, 53, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Nice was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:18 a.m., Eric Robert Smith, 33, no permanent address, was arrested on warrants issued out of Olean City Court and Cattaraugus County Court. Smith was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sunday, 12:37 p.m., Destiny Violet Redeye, 25, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Redeye was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 11:59 a.m., Danny W. Logue, 23, of Cuba, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. Logue was transported to Allegany County Jail and held without bail.
- Wednesday, 12:59 p.m., Alyszia E. Little, 22, of Friendship, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. Little was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- ISCHUA — Kyle E. Marvin, 23, of Cuba, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Feb. 17 on a warrant from Cuba Town Court. Marvin was turned over to Cuba police.
- FORESTVILLE — Bryant J. Gauggel II, no age given, of Jamestown, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued by Randolph Town Court. Gauggel was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, where he was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Charles F. White, 33, of Kill Buck, was charged at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree gang assault, a class C felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident June 18 at Highbanks Campground. White was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- FRIENDSHIP — Peter W. Adams, 23, of Olean, was charged at 9 a.m. Friday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, class E felonies; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Adams’ status was not reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — George H. Anderson, 40, of Springville, was charged at 4:42 p.m. Friday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony. Anderson was processed and released to a third party.
- ALLEGANY — Maegan M. Rix, 31, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:23 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Rix was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Nicholas P. Krzeminski, 26, of Chaffee, was charged at 7:58 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 16. Krzeminski was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:52 p.m. Friday on Sherlock Hollow Road near Flanigan Hill Road. Austin Ravenel Babb, 21, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BELFAST — Nahvonna N. Roat, 26, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:14 a.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from reports Nov. 17 and Jan. 5 in Belfast and Allegany. Roat was processed and released.
- GREAT VALLEY — Leon C. Gebauer, 42, of Great Valley, was charged at 3:03 p.m. Saturday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. Gebauer was reported held.
- ALMOND — Ethan Hann, 21, of Almond, was charged at 8:51 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Hann was released with an appearance ticket.
- SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:59 p.m. Friday on Canada Hollow Road near Dug Road. Dakota J. Henry, 24, of Coudersport, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported, one possibly serious.