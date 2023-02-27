Police report image

  • Tuesday, 12:13 p.m., two injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near 10th Street. A vehicle operated by Carol E. Gilbert, 32, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Donald F. Ramsten, 81, of Great Valley, which had stopped for pedestrians. Gilbert was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
  • Tuesday, 1:05 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by James L, Joseph, 93, of Delaware Avenue, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Risa C. Michienzi, 69, of Hinsdale, which had stopped for pedestrians.
  • Friday, 5:34 a.m., Dylan T. Singer, 26, of 418 W. State St., was charged with third-degree filing a false report, a class A misdemeanor. Singer was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Friday, 4:25 p.m., Alexandria Scott, 29, of Cuba, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor.
  • Friday, 11:01 p.m., Kirt D. Nice, 53, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Nice was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Sunday, 1:18 a.m., Eric Robert Smith, 33, no permanent address, was arrested on warrants issued out of Olean City Court and Cattaraugus County Court. Smith was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Sunday, 12:37 p.m., Destiny Violet Redeye, 25, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Redeye was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

