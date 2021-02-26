BOLIVAR — A Bolivar man faces a charge of possessing child pornography, the New York State Police announced Thursday.
John D. Mead, 35, was charged at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday with possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.
The charge stems from the investigation of an incident reported to state police June 8.
Mead was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:07 p.m., Daniel Patrick Klein, 31, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant. Klein was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 6:53 p.m., Victor E. Netzel, 43, of 29 Main St., South Dayton, was arrested on a warrant relating to a charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Netzel was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 8:57 p.m., Jared L. Wagoner, 31, of 70 East St., Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Wagoner was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — Josh A. Beman, 37, of Belfast, was charged at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Beman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — William F. Devine, 22, of Allegany, was charged at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Devine was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday on Andover Road near Duffy Hollow Road. James Raymond Dennis III, 28, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 a.m. Thursday on Route 19 near Route 20. Andrew R. Green, 39, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa.
— Dyllan Coats, 25, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged at 5:24 p.m. Sunday with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, misdemeanors; and driving while privilege suspended, speeding, moving vehicle unsafely and operating without a seat belt. According to police, Coats was allegedly observed swapping seats with a female while the vehicle was in motion. When the vehicle stopped, he then allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area. In the same incident, Meghan Sherry, 23, of Emporium, was charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice, misdemeanors, and permitting a violation, operating without a seat belt and moving vehicle unsafely. Coats was placed in Potter County Jail. Sherry was processed and released.