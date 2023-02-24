Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 8:05 a.m., Michael Warrior, 52, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant charging him with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Charges stem from a prior incident in the city. Warrior was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- Wednesday, 9:52 a.m., Stephen Collins, 35, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant charging him with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Charges stem from a prior incident. Collins was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- Wednesday, 12:08 p.m., Pete Green, 55, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant charging him with trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Green was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 6:09 p.m., Noah Leblanc, 22, of Kill Buck, was charged with aggravated family offense and fourth-degree grand larceny, class E felonies; second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from a prior incident in the city. Leblanc was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 2:23 a.m., Kristerpher Ellis, 32, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree auto stripping, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, class E felonies. Charges stem from a prior incident in the city. Ellis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.