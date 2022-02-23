Olean Police
- Monday, 11:18 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Seventh and West Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by William L. James Sr., 74, of Route 16, reportedly entered the intersection and collided with a vehicle operated by Jess J. Anderson, 41, of 446 York St. James was subsequently cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction.
- Monday, 1:25 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and State streets. A vehicle operated by Catherine M. Schuster, 24, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by David C. Crawford, 67, of Bradley Drive, which had stopped for a pedestrian. Schuster was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 5:12 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and Sixth streets. A vehicle operated by Adonijah N. Harvin, 18, of Lockport, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Tia A. Billyard, 34, of Portville. Harvin was subsequently cited for following too closely and leaving the scene of an accident, infractions.
- Tuesday, 9:51 p.m., Mark Joseph Dwaileebe, 41, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. Dwaileebe’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 3:12 p.m., Kenneth I. Conners, 28, no permanent address, was arrested on a parole warrant. Connors’ status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 6:28 p.m., Johnathan T. Russell, 38, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class A misdemeanor. Russell was processed and remanded to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FREEDOM — Erik M. Keen, 26, of Eggertsville, was charged at 6:46 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Route 98, during which Keen was allegedly found to possess amphetamines. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Paul D. Williams, 50, of 188 E. Greene St., Olean, was charged at 10:18 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Williams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Shawn E. Roney, 28, of 317 S. Fifth St., Olean, was charged at 1:38 p.m. Monday with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- OLEAN — Ashley R. McElroy, 25, of 210 Worden Ave., Olean, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. McElroy was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held on $500 bail. She is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — George J. Portlow, 34, of 328 N. 11th St., was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police
- SOUTH DAYTON — Travis R. Terry, 30, of Conewango Valley, was charged at 11:55 a.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Terry was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Eric T. Williams, 43, of Machias, was charged at 9:20 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Williams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Kenneth B. Milne, 32, of Portville, was charged at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Milne was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday on Main Street. Danyelle L. Cabisca, 29, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.