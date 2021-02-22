Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:44 p.m., Timothy Cashimere, 26, of Olean, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Friday, 4:40 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on South 13th Street. A vehicle operated by Patrick M. Jones, 50, of Hinsdale, was backing out of a driveway and struck a parked vehicle registered to Thomas R. Forness, 63, of Salamanca. Jones was charged with unsafe backing, a violation.
- Friday, 9:24 p.m.
, Michael A. Osby, 35, of Olean, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 6:52 p.m., Anthony Vasquez, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, both class E felonies, and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 9:27 p.m.
, Jamie Jimerson, 46, of Salamanca, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — Tyler M. Seiwert, 29, of Machias, was charged at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- ASHFORD — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded early Friday to a complaint of a vehicle in the road to find two adults sleeping with a baby in the car. The driver of the vehicle, Crystal Lore, 27, of Little Valley, was charged at 1:19 a.m. Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, a class E felony; driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket. James Garcia III, 19, of Little Valley, a passenger in the vehicle, was charged at 1:19 a.m. Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
- LIMESTONE
— Joshua D. Good, 34, of Limestone, was charged on a fugitive from justice warrant issued from Pennsylvania. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office jail to await extradition.
- MACHIAS — Charles R. Westfall, 34, of Machias, was charged at 5:41 p.m. Saturday on an arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- MACHIAS
— Robert S. Forshey, 60, of Machias, was charged at an unreported date and time with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for an incident reported at 11 a.m. Dec. 26, 2020. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- YO
- RKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:24 a.m. Friday on State Highway 39 and Church Street. Hunter M. Hall,20, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BOLIVAR — Daniel E. Fronczak, 45, of Bolivar, was charged at 9:12 a.m. Friday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:47 a.m. Friday on Route 219 N. and Lindberg Road. David R. Phillips, 46, of Smithtown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Abigail N. Histed, 19,f Belmont, was charged at 12:40 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:56 p.m. Friday on Kelly S. Drabert, 63, of Allegany and Victor T. Farr, 78, of Limestone, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday on County Road 18 and Beaver Hill Road. Dennis E. Varne, 69, and Carl R. Slocum, 58, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Friday on Route 417 and Sanford Hollow Road. Heather M. Fahnestock, 34, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 and County Road 43. Kimberly M. Deprimo, 48, of Elmira, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:48 a.m. Saturday on Route 19 and Chamberlain Street. Jarrod S. James, 46, of Nunda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Saturday on Main and Church Streets. Daniel A. Webster Jr., 40, of Rushford, and William G. Westfall Jr., 63, of Caneadea, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Kameron M. Ertell, 19, of Olean, was charged at 5:12 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA — Aaron Burnside, 23, of Albion, was charged at 1:10 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within ten years and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both class E felonies. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ANDOVER
— Shelby K. Claypool, 20, of Scio, was charged at 1:42 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SHARON TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— Roberto Diaz, 64, of Shinglehouse, was charged at 4 p.m. Jan. 29, with reckless burning of a motor vehicle, a felony; criminal mischief exceeding $1,000, a second-degree misdemeanor; and dangerous burning, a summary violation.