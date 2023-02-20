Police report image

FRANKLINVILLE — A Great Valley man faces several charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across Cattaraugus County early early Sunday morning, the Salamanca Police Department reported.

Travis Ginnery, 31, was charged at 4:16 a.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/fentanyl, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/methamphetamine and first-degree promoting prison contraband, class D felonies; unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, class A misdemeanors; operating a motor vehicle without a license, an infraction; and other unspecified vehicle and traffic violations.

