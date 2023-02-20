FRANKLINVILLE — A Great Valley man faces several charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across Cattaraugus County early early Sunday morning, the Salamanca Police Department reported.
Travis Ginnery, 31, was charged at 4:16 a.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/fentanyl, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell/methamphetamine and first-degree promoting prison contraband, class D felonies; unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, class A misdemeanors; operating a motor vehicle without a license, an infraction; and other unspecified vehicle and traffic violations.
According to police, a traffic stop was attempted on Ginnery’s vehicle in the city of Salamanca when he allegedly fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase through multiple townships. He was ultimately apprehended after reportedly crashing his vehicle on Route 16 near Pierce Road south of Franklinville.
Ginnery was also arrested on an outstanding bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court relating to charges of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; operating without a license and no inspection, infractions.
Additionally, Ginnery was held as a fugitive from justice on a warrant issued out of Bradford, Pa., relating to a charge of theft by unlawful taking, a felony.
Ginnery was held pending arraignment.
Olean Police
- Friday, 12:27 p.m., Mary Michelle Bedard, 35, of 334 N. 13th St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, an infraction. Bedard was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 2:58 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on West State Street near Seventh Street. A vehicle operated by Paige N. Powley, 23, of Hinsdale, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Brian A. Jones, 54, of 1799 David Drive, which had slowed in traffic. Jones’ vehicle was then pushed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Shawn M. Nobile, 45, of Tonawanda. Powley was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 4:17 p.m., Bryce Victor Lichy, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Lichy was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 5:28 p.m., Shawn Michael Chastain, 46, of 119 S. 11th St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Chastain was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 9:14 p.m., Robert E. Burlew, 39, of 1125 S. Third St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; operating without insurance and moved from lane unsafely, infractions. Burlew is due back in court at a later date.
- Monday, 5:26 a.m., Kirt D. Nice, 53, no permanent address, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson, class A misdemeanors; third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a violation. The charges stem from a report of a male starting a fire in the grassy area near Hampton Inn. Nice was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Jan. 24, 6:24 p.m., Kevin J. Tyler, 51, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. Tyler was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Feb. 6, 1:15 a.m., Richard D. Joy, 37, of Hinsdale, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate lights, an infraction. Joy was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Feb. 11, 1:25 p.m., Patti H. Searle, 47, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and unregistered motor vehicle, an infraction. Searle was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Feb. 11, 10:30 p.m., a juvenile from Cuba was charged with second-degree assault and attempted assault on a police officer, both class D felonies; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported stabbing incident. The youth was processed and placed in a juvenile detention center.
- Friday, 10:22 p.m., Kyle E. Marvin, 23, of Hinsdale, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. Marvin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 10 a.m., David E. Graham, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. Graham was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 9:51 p.m., Stanley W. Gilchrist, 36, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Gilchrist was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Nicholas W. Stilson, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. failure to keep right and operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone, infractions. The charges stem from a reported one-vehicle accident on O’Connor Street. Stilson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLD SPRNG — Kaleb S. Mason, 34, of Jamestown, was arrested at 10:16 a.m. Feb. 12 on a warrant issued out of Erie County Court. Mason was turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
- MAYVILLE — David Burkhart III, 30, of Jamestown, was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Burkhart was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- SALAMANCA — Shauna L. Jacobs, 34, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:45 a.m. Thursday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree unlawful impersonation and operating a motor vehicle without interlock device, class A misdemeanors; operating without a license and inadequate lights, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Jacobs was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Tashia M. Seneca, 37, of Irving, was charged at 4:54 a.m. Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving on roadways laned for traffic, no signal and avoiding an intersection, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Seneca was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — Sharon E. Sugg, 19, of Rushford, was charged at 12:35 p.m. Friday with two counts each of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Feb. 6. Sugg was held on $1,500 cash bail.
- ALLEGANY — Max C. Braun, 29, no address provided, was charged at 2:26 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Braun was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — Rayce C. Carr, 20, of Genesee, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 008% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Carr was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — Samantha E. Small, 30, of Genesee, was charged at 4:17 p.m. Saturday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Small’s status was not reported.
- MACHIAS — Ashley L. Spencer, 29, of Delevan, was charged at 2:36 a.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors. Spencer was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — Shawn M. Currier, 36, of Wellsville, was charged at 5:27 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, both unclassified misdemeanors; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Currier was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Mark R. Hamilton, 50, of Jamestown, was charged at 5:40 p.m. Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Hamilton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Robert H. Lytle, 28, of Bolivar, was charged at 11:43 p.m. Sunday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Lytle’s status was not reported.