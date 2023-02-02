Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:47 p.m., Taylor E. Hall, 28, of 318 S. Second St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Hall was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., Taylor L. Pilon, 23, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at FYE in the Olean Center Mall. Pilon was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 2:13 p.m., Marisa M. Baraley Sargenti, 45, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Baraley Sargenti was held pending arraignment.