SALAMANCA — Khristopher M. Ellis, 32, of Salamanca, was charged at 7 p.m. Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
The charges were issued following a joint investigation by Salamanca police, members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the Cattaraugus County SRT, which executed a search warrant at 230 Clinton St.
Ellis was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Wednesday, 12:57 p.m., Jordan Clemons, 35, of Salamanca, was charged with trespassing, a class A misdemeanor, following an incident in the city. Clemons was processed and released on an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 10:16 a.m., Quinton A Powless, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; third-degree assault and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, class A misdemeanors. He was held for arraignment in city court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Thursday, 1:25 p.m., Patricia D. Hathaway, 27, of Salamanca, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant out of Salamanca City Court. She was also arrested on a warrant issued out of Kentucky, charging her with grand larceny, a class D felony, for theft of a U-Haul, valued at $25,000. Hathaway was additionally charged as a fugitive from justice. She was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Thursday, 1:28 p.m., David Graham, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Kentucky, charging him with second-degree escape, a class E felony, and as a fugitive from justice. He was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- MACHIAS — Justin D. Kulczycki, 23, of Machias, was charged at 3:41 p.m. Thursday with second-degree arson, a class B felony. Charges stem from an incident reported July 25. Kulczycki was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP — Ladarris D. Grayson, 27, of Rochester, was charged at 4:09 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Grayson was reported held pending arraignment.