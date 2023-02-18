Police report image

SALAMANCA — Khristopher M. Ellis, 32, of Salamanca, was charged at 7 p.m. Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The charges were issued following a joint investigation by Salamanca police, members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the Cattaraugus County SRT, which executed a search warrant at 230 Clinton St.

