LITTLE VALLEY — A Chautauqua County teenager faces multiple charges in Cattaraugus County, including rape, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
Justin J. Nickerson, 18, of Kennedy, was charged at 7:04 a.m. Thursday with second-degree rape, a class D felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.
The charge of rape stems from an incident reported in Allegany, while the misdemeanor charges stem from two separate incidents allegedly involving the same victim in Little Valley. All three charges were the result of an investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Nickerson was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:16 a.m., James Matthew Hovey, 33, of 125 S. Barry St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hovey was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 8:15 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sullivan and North Seventh streets. A vehicle operated by Amber Elise Warner, 32, of Falconer, reportedly went through a stop sign and struck a vehicle operated by Cerissa Victoria C. Lynch, 34, of 116 S. 17th St. Warner was subsequently cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction.
- Thursday, 4:36 p.m., John E. Lively, 61, of 117 Stowell Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Lively was released on $100 bail and is due back in court
- at a later date.
- Thursday, 7:40 p.m., David J. Vega, 33, of 1749 Gargoyle Road, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Vega was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Tyler W. Cowburn, 27, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Cowburn was processed and transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Alex C. Hayes, 30, of 119 Main St., Randolph, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issue out of Conewango Town Court. Hayes was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Johnathon D. Jackson, 31, of 113 S. Sixth St., Olean, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was held pending arraignment.
- DELEVAN — Austin Pleace, 24, of 52 N. Main St., Delevan, was charged at 8:20 a.m. Thursday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemenaor; and unsafe tires, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Dorita Drive. Pleace was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- OLEAN — Jonathon D. Darcy, 37, of 1212 W. Main St., Olean, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Thursday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transferred to the custody of the Olean Police Department.
- RANDOLPH — James M. Hovey, 33, of Jamestown, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court. He was located by the Jamestown Police Department and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police
- GROVE — Raequon T. Greer, 21, of Buffalo, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and invalid use of a credit card, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported May 10. Greer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Chad R. Crawford, 47, of Hinsdale, was charged at 12:19 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Crawford was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Daniel V. Mason, 61, of Freedom, was charged at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Mason was processed and released with an appearance ticket.