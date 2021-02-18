Olean Police
- Tuesday, 8:14 p.m., Anatoly M. Howard, 21, of Olean, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more with prior conviction, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 11:16 p.m., Ryan J. Kinnaird, 33, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 12:09 a.m., Emily L. Wilder, 19, and Patricia A. Crowe, 45, both of Salamanca, and Danielle M. Manning, 37, of Little Valley, were each charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance. Crowe and Wilder were also charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband into a detention facility, both class A misdemeanors.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Abigail N. Histed, 19, of Belmont was charged with fourth-degree larceny, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time reported, Karsa L. Bleeks, 37, and Brendan C. Barnett, 37, both of Wellsville, were each charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Barnett was also charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and operating a motor vehicle with no interlock device, both class A misdemeanor; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and several traffic violations and infractions. They were each released with appearance tickets.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — James M. Gayton, 29, of Olean, was charged at 4:50 p.m. Monday with first-degree criminal contempt with prior conviction and aggravated family offense, both class E felonies, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released to a third party.
- HINSDALE — Ashley M. Coen, 33, of Cuba, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday on Route 417 W. and Refinery Road. Nicholas S. Ames, 23, of Hornell, and Laura L. Llaneta, 55, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Shane D. Kenjockety, 38, of Hinsdale, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 23 and Podunque Road. Stacy R. Quick, 25, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SHARON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Janet Healy, 58, and Roberto Diaz, 64, both of Shinglehouse, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Charges were filed through DC 55-4-01.
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Moses Forde, 30, of Woodbridge, Va., was reported at 5:06 Friday to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending through MDC 48-3-03.
- ELDRED, Pa.
— Andrew Whipple, 37, of Bolivar, was reported at 4:04 a.m. Saturday with driving while under the influence.